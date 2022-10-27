It's almost the most wonderful time of the year and you know what that means, right? It's also almost time for the Shady Brook Farm annual Holiday Light Show. I'm so excited.

The popular drive-thru kicks off for the season on Saturday night, November 19th at dusk and runs through the holidays.

If you're like my family you'll want to go a bunch of times so now is the time to buy tickets because they're on sale for a limited time.

Yes, the Holiday Light Show Pre Season Sale is happening right now and goes until midnight on Halloween (October 31st). Don't miss out.

When you buy your tickets now you'll save $5 per ride. Click HERE to buy your tickets. You won't need a promo code. You'll automatically be given the sale price. Multi night passes will be available soon.

If you've never been to the Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show you should definitely add it to your holiday bucket list. It's so festive and fun. It will have everyone in your car joyfully singing, "The 12 Days of Christmas," trust me. Lol.

There are millions of holiday lights...characters from your favorite stories, the seven wonders of the world, and so much more.

You can also ride through the lights in an open-air wagon. Bring a blanket, some hot chocolate and enjoy.

After the Holiday Light Show stick around and walk through more lights on Candy Cane Lane. You can visit with Santa and share your holiday wish list too, pick out the perfect Christmas tree, make s'mores over a bonfire (you can rent a private bonfire), do some holiday shopping and more fun.

For more festive details and to buy tickets for the drive-thru Holiday Light Show or rent a private bonfire, click here.

Happy Holidays.

