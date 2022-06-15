The Quaker Bridge Mall Is Home To The Future Of Photo Booths

Have you ever seen a photo booth like this before? I was just walking through the mall and this new-age photo booth station really caught my eye.

It’s on the second level of the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, NJ and it’s like having an entire photo studio available to you right in the middle of the mall.

It's priced at 4 photo strips for $10, which really isn't that bad considering how high-tech this thing is!

Pretty cool right? I know everyone is so used to the old photo booths that had the curtains and if you wanted to fit more than one person inside, you either had to sit on each other's laps or pack yourselves in like a clown car

This new type of photobooth completes eliminates you from having to pile inside of the booth! It’s actually super big and you can fit multiple people while standing comfortably.

Something else that’s insanely cool about these machines is the fact that you can change the background of your pictures.

I saw a few people in the booth while I was walking around, and they had this underwater background behind them.

The backdrop almost acts like a green screen. There are also over 20 different scenic backgrounds you can choose from and there’s also an option to add a “mascot” to your pictures, which is like a filter to add another person into your picture.

The awesome factor is that although yes, you can print your photos, you can also email them right to yourself, and post them on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Overall, this machine really elevated the mall photobooth culture, and it’s cool that Mercer County is so up to date on it all!

