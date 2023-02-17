There has been a series of tragic whale deaths in the past weeks. Nine whales have washed up on New York and New Jersey Beaches in the past weeks. According to a recent Patch article, "Dead whales have washed up on New Jersey beaches in the past, but both the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the ocean watchdog groups have said 2022/23 has seen an unusually high number of dead whales washing ashore in New York and New Jersey."

The rally is being organized by the group Protect Our Coast - NJ. The rally to support Whale survival and health is coming up this weekend in Point Pleasant Beach.

The Save The Whales Rally will be held this coming Sunday, February 19th on the Jenksinson's Boardwalk by Jenkinson's Aquarium. The Sunday event will begin at 1 pm.

According to the Patch article "Opponents of the offshore wind farms believe the sonar being used to determine where to construct the turbines is responsible for the harm the whales are suffering. NOAA , which has been tracking higher-than-usual numbers of whale deaths since 2016, also says ship strikes are the most common cause of whale deathmhs, and major Eastern Seaboard shipping lanes run right off the Jersey Shore. Wind turbine construction did not begin until 2019-2020. A rally to demand Gov. Phil Murphy pause the wind turbine projects is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in front of Jenkinson's Aquarium on the boardwalk."

Jenkinson's Aquarium is located at 300 Ocean Ave N, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.

