Renew Your Wedding Vows this Weekend in Hightstown

It's always good to know what's going on in your town and it's always great to know of some events to take advantage of to keep yourself and your family entertained and happy during such a depressing time. I decided to follow the Downtown Hightstown Facebook page when I moved to the area two years ago and they are a great Facebook page. I always know what's going on around Hightstown and there are a lot of things to do even during a pandemic. This weekend is no different, there is an awesome event happening that I need to tell you about.

Fall in Love with Hightstown is happening this weekend and there are so many restaurants and shops that are participating. There are about 12 businesses participating and offering all different specials. Whether it be food and special menu items at various restaurants, salon specials, or beer specials. This is a weekend long event beginning Friday and wrapping up Sunday. It looks awesome, and there is one event in particular that I think I actually wanna take part in. One Yoga and Wellness Center is offering the opportunity for couples to renew their wedding vows.

One Yoga and Wellness Center, which is located at 123 Mercer Street in Hightstown right above the Little Key Coffee Shop. The Valentine Vow Renewal Package is $77 for an in person or private virtual ceremony and is performed by Reverend Dr. Tracey L. Ulshafer who is actually the Owner of One Yoga & Wellness Center and she is also an Interfaith Minister. You and your honey can renew your vows in person on Saturday (February 13th) from 1-7pm or virtually on Sunday (February 14th) at 2pm with other couples. The group vow renewal costs $22. The ceremonies will last about 15 minutes. You must RSVP no matter which ones you choose and you can do that here.