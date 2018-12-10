Ride the Polar Express Right Here in New Jersey

I hope that everyone got to experience the magic of reading the book, The Polar Express when they were in school.

It's such a wonderful story about a magical train that only special kids can hear coming that takes it's passengers to the North Pole. You must have a ticket to get on and only special kids get them. While on board, you sip hot cocoa and wait until you get to meet Santa at the North Pole. It's a magical journey that was even made into a movie in 2004. It's one of those Christmas traditions that I recommend doing.

Now there's a way for you to ride a real-life: Polar Express train in North Jersey. You can catch the fun-filled, holiday train in Whippany.

Santa comes aboard the train and greets each child with a silver sleigh bell, which is a very important part of the story. It's an interactive, fun Holiday train ride for all.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.

(NJ.com)