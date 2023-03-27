If you’re a fan of Fright Fest at Six Flags: Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, I have some exciting news for you.

Six Flags is bringing the scares in a little early this year and it’s happening next week!

Their ‘Scream Break’ event is happening for one week only next month and if you’re into Halloween as much as I am, you need to be there! It has all the perks that Fright Fest normally has to offer, except it’s in April instead of October!

You’ll be able to go to the same Six Flags park you know and love while checking out some of their most iconic thrill-packed attractions! You’ll be able to stay late and experience an after-hours spooky event at the park.

It’s all happening from April 8 - April 15 between 8 pm and 11 pm, so if spooky things are your vibe, make sure to get your tickets now to experience it while it happens for a limited time only!

Their website says “our army of ghouls will take over The Boardwalk and aren’t holding back.” You’ll be able to ride some of the park's biggest rides after hours like Superman: Ultimate Flight, The Green Lantern, Twister, Kingda Ka, and more!

Also, there will be different haunted houses set up throughout the park just like there are during Fright Fest along with scare zones throughout the park! If you’re a season pass holder, you’ll be able to receive free Scream Break admission.

Tickets are on sale on Six Flag’s website now and they’re first-come-first-served. You can get all the details here!

