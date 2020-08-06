Selena Gomez Wants To Collaborate With ‘Best Friend’ Taylor Swift

Is a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift duet in our future?

The Rare Beauty founder spoke about new music and her dream collaboration with her bestie during the Animal Talking Twitch stream on Wednesday (August 5).

"I always [dreamed] of doing a song with Taylor and we both wanted to do that, it's just everything remains in our friendship, you know?" Gomez said.

"It just feels like we're family. I've known her for thirteen or fourteen years," she added. "She's been my best friend... We've talked about it [a collaboration] for sure. You never know."

Even though Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, this past January, she's already working on her next project.

"It's funny because I already feel like I'm working on the new album," she revealed. "Oh no, I don't know if I was supposed to say that... I'm playing with some stuff."

Watch her interview, below.

Along with her interview, Gomez performed her new single with Trevor Daniel. The pair performed "Past Life" live using their Animal Crossing animated characters.

Watch the performance, below.