One of the coolest entertainment venues is planning to open another New Jersey location, according to the Patch.

TopGolf is coming to Route 66 in Neptune

TopGolf is coming to Neptune Township. It will be on Route 66, where the Asbury Park Press newspaper once was. The developer was attracted to that area because of its high traffic volume. It's right off the Garden State Parkway, making it very convenient for guests to visit, and it's near another high-traffic area, the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets.

READ MORE: Wayfair Outlet coming to Ocean Township

There will many changes to that area. Not only will there be a two-story TopGolf, the developer has proposed a 100 room hotel next door, a full service restaurant, a fast food restaurant, and the QuickChek that recently closed at Route 33 and Jumping Brook Road will be reopening near the new TopGolf.

Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash white golf club on green grass field

If you've never been to a TopGolf, you're in for a treat. It's not only appealing to avid golfers, it's also for fun seekers. There are open air hitting bays, so you can have fun no matter what the weather's like. You can order food, drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and watch other sports on the many TVs. Catering packages are available for birthday parties, business meetings, or other social events.

READ MORE: Magic of Lights Back at PNC Bank Arts Center

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

You certainly don't need to be a good golfer to enjoy TopGolf. Sure, you can practice your swing, aim, or other golf skills, but you can also just play around with their complimentary clubs. There are games for all skill levels. Check out all TopGolf has to offer by clicking HERE.

The new TopGolf on Route 66 in Neptune Township isn't expected to open until sometime in 2027. This will be the fourth TopGolf in the Garden State. Other TopGolf locations in New Jersey include Mount Laurel, Edison, and a newly opened location in Parsippany.