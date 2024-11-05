SEPTA Workers Prepare for a Strike — Your Commute Could Be Affected Starting Friday

The end of the week could be very tough for commuters — starting Friday, November 8. The area’s largest transit system — SEPTA — could come to a screeching holt.

SEPTA employees plan to hit the picket line if the union that represents them is not able to reach a deal before midnight on Thursday, November 7th.

SEPTA Workers Union Authorizes Strike

The largest union representing SEPTA’s employees authorized a strike late last week if they don’t reach an agreement with their employer before midnight on Thursday (November 7).

Get our free mobile app

The Transportation Workers Union Local 234 unanimously voted to authorize that strike.

As of this week, they're preparing to possibly walk off the job ahead of Friday morning's commute. It's estimated that about 5,300 SEPTA workers could hit the picket lines.

Philadelphia Transit Unions Go On Strike Photo of SEPTA strike in 2005 via William Thomas Cain, Getty Images loading...

This would, of course, likely bring service to a screeching holt on the transit system across busses, trains and more, reports say.

The union is demanding better pay and improved safety conditions for their employees, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

They’ve told the media that after months of negotiations, SEPTA has only offered a one-year contract that didn’t include a wage increase.

What Happens if SEPTA Workers Strike This Week?

The SEPTA services that would be affected by a strike will primarily be within the city of Philadelphia itself.

Philadelphia Transit Unions Go On Strike Getty Images loading...

“If the union does call a strike, it would shut down all bus, trolley, and subway/EL services within the City of Philadelphia,” SEPTA’s spokesperson Andrew Busch told 6abc earlier this week.

Regional rail service, however, would be scheduled to continue running in and out of the city as normal during the strike.

"That core part of the network that covers all of Philadelphia would be out of service," said Busch.

In the event of a strike, SEPTA is warning that crowding will be likely on Regional Rail routes (as many of them stop within the city) so encourages riders to plan ahead by using their website.

You can view more about their plans on their website here as well.