Sesame Place First Ever Drive-Thru Halloween Experience

We can easily say that our kids have suffered a lot this year with the pandemic shutting everything down and not allowing the kids to have as fun of a summer. We're sure you are trying to do whatever possible to stop the boring days and keep up the Halloween spirit even though many events have been canceled.

We have some good news for you. Sesame Place is trying to help you keep the Halloween spirit this year by bringing you their first-ever drive-thru experience called the Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru. In an Instagram post, Sesame Place mentioned that the Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru will bring you a "journey through a family-friendly, Halloween-themed experience including a special soundtrack, festive décor, millions of lights and everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed up in costume on their Halloween-themed floats."

According to the Sesame Place Instagram post, this event will begin in October but will only take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 pm to 9 pm. The dates for the Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru are Tuesday the 6th & Wednesday the 7th, Tuesday the 13th & Wednesday the 14th, Tuesday the 20th & Wednesday the 21st, Tuesday the 27th & Wednesday the 28th.

This gives you and your kids the opportunity to get out of the house and have some Halloween fun without having to worry about COVID-19 because it's from the comfort of your own car.

If you are ok with getting out of your car, Sesame Place also has other Halloween events like The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular. That event is already going on and will continue through November 1st.