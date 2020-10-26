Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show to Open November 21st

I'm so excited. It's almost time to get into the holiday spirit at Shady Brook Farm's Holiday Light Show. It was just announced on the farm's Facebook that their annual event will kick off a little earlier this year.

The big day is Saturday, November 21st. Yay. I think they know we're desperate for a little normalcy and more fun in 2020, so, yup, Saturday, November 21st, will be opening night. It will run longer than normal too...all the way until Sunday, January 10th, 2021. I love it. I can't wait to jump in the car and go....a bunch of times.

I'm sure you've been in years past, but, in case you haven't, it's a drive-thru holiday light display with over 3 million lights for you to look at. There are themed light displays like the 7 wonders of the world, the 12 Days of Christmas (which we end up singing through each year...it's the only way I remember all 12...lol), cartoon characters, and soooo much more. PS. Look for 94.5 'PST in lights.

I'm sure many holiday events will need to be canceled this season, but, not the Holiday Light Show....it's perfect for this pandemic. You stay in your car, away from everyone else, and feel so much joy.

Seems as if they'll be doing things a little differently this year. The post says to watch out for timed tickets coming soon. I'm sure there will be some changes to visiting with Santa in their market this year, as well. I'll keep you posted.

Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA 19067.

It's almost The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. I can't wait.