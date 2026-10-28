Want to do something a little different for Halloween this year? Head to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton for some hockey and Halloween fun.

Hockey Halloween Night is October 31 at the Cure Insurance Arena

The new professional ice hockey team in town, the Trenton Ironhawks, will take on Adirondack on Halloween evening (October 31). They're offering Hawk's Nest mezzanine tickets for only $13, and there are so many fun Halloween-ish things planned.

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The first 2,500 fans through the door will get a free Ironhawks t-shirt

If you're one of the first 2,500 fans through the arena gates, you'll get a free Ironhawks t-shirt courtesy of Princeton Brain and Spine. The first 750 children entering will get a free trick-or-treat bag to gather treats while safely trick-or-treating on the concourse, so make sure to come in costume. Adults, you can come in costume, too. There will be costume contests for kids and adults with prizes.

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The Ironhawks beat Adirondack 4-1 in the home opener on October 24

The Ironhawks' season opener was last Saturday (October 24). It was an exciting game for the over 7,000 fans that attended. New Jersey native Mikey Colella made history by scoring the first goal on the Ironhawks' home ice during the first period. The crowd, including me, jumped up and cheered loudly.

Local hockey fans waited patiently for hockey to make its return to Trenton for 13 years. The Trenton Titans played there previously.

Grab tickets for Hockey Halloween by clicking here. Tickets are also on sale now for all home games. You can click here to grab tickets, or you can buy them in person at the Cure Insurance Arena Box Office.