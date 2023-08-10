The fun continues this weekend at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley.

It's the 2nd weekend of the Peach & Sunflower Festival and there are so many fun things to do. It's open from 10am - 5pm. Bring your family and friends and make some memories.

Oh, you're going to get tons of love on Instagram after you stroll through the sunflower field. How could you not take a million pictures? Don't forget to find the fun photo props. This is totally me, I love it. The Barbie box is so great and perfectly on trend for this sunflower season.

You'll also get free peaches. Yup, I said free. When you buy a metal bucket (at the farm, not online) to put your sunflowers in this weekend, you'll get a free quarter peck box so you can fill it with delicious peaches. It's a festival special.

My family loves peach season. When I was young my grandmother used to pick them and make homemade peach jam. Oh my gosh, it was my favorite thing to eat on toast. I'm going to have to dig out that recipe and try to make it myself.

While you're at the farm, there will be live music from 12pm - 4pm Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, it's the Pennise Family Band and on Sunday, it's Jon Savage & the Classic Rockers.

Oh, and there's a wagon ride you can take to get you out into the fields if you choose.

Buy tickets online and save some money. Tickets are only $12 online and $15 at the gate.

You can buy online tickets by clicking here. Kids under 2-years-old (23 months and under) are FREE.

Heads up. The sunflowers and peaches are NOT included with admission.

