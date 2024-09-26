New Jersey has done it again.

This time, a South Jersey local gem, Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, has been named one of the top 50 restaurants in the country by the New York Times.

Google Google loading...

Located in Newfield, this restaurant has been getting serious buzz for its fresh, locally sourced dishes.

And now it's earned a spot on one of the most prestigious lists in the culinary world.

Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen is best known for its oysters.

They are harvested right from the nearby Delaware Bay.

However, it’s not just about seafood.

Get our free mobile app

This spot offers a full market of delicious, farm-fresh ingredients.

The menu is filled with creative, mouthwatering dishes for seafood lovers to those looking for a unique farm-to-table dining experience.

Google Google loading...

This is a must-visit spot in South Jersey.

According to NJ Digest, Sweet Amalia’s recognition by the New York Times is a huge win for New Jersey’s food scene.

It shows that beyond the classic pizza joints and diners, we’ve got top-notch restaurants that are standing out on a national level.

Restaurant dinner place setting Brian Jackson loading...

If you’re in the area or planning a trip through South Jersey, stopping by Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen is a no-brainer.

Whether you’re in the mood for a casual lunch or want to pick up fresh seafood and ingredients for dinner at home, this place is a true New Jersey treasure.

Sweet Amalia's Market & Kitchen is located at 994 Route 40 in Newfield, NJ.