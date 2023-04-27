A Bucks County tradition is back!

Great news. The ice cream counter at Tanner Bros. in Ivyland is officially open once again. Yay.

Scoopers have been busy this week...I think it's because everyone missed Tanners Bros. ice cream so much.

Dan Alexander/TS Media

The popular ice cream counter has been closed since August of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the locals' dismay. It's stayed closed because of a staff shortage, but a friend of mine was just there this week and let me know that it's open again. A welcomed sight.

Several of the cashiers were being trained to run the ice cream end of the local business. What a fun job that must be.

During the pandemic, other products had been stacked on, and infront of the counter, giving little hope for a reopening in the near future. But, last month that was all cleared away, the freezers restocked with Tanners Bros. handmade ice cream and it was finally reopened for business.

Dan Alexander/TS Media

Stop by for a cup, cone or shake. The ice cream also comes in pints that you can bring home. Stock up. They have a lot to pick from in the freezer section of the market.

Dan Alexander/TS Media

Make sure to check out the Tanner Bros. cows while you're there. Yes, I said cows. Tanner Bros. Dairy is not only a farm market and ice cream shop, it's also a working dairy farm.

Tanner Bros Dairy

Phew, I bet you're happy you don't have to face another summer without your favorite Tanner Bros. ice cream.

Enjoy.

Tanner's Dairy Farm is located at 1070 Hatboro Road in Ivyland, PA.