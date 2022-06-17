Tanner’s Ice Cream Counter in Ivyland, PA Not Closed For Good

I scream, you scream...you know the rest. Lol. It's ice cream season and I've got some good news about one of your favorite places to get a cone.

The very popular ice cream dipping counter at Tanner Brothers Dairy Farm in Ivyland isn't closed for good, like many locals thought.

It's been closed since August of last year. Word around town was the closure was due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases, but, it remains closed. Hmmm.

Other products have been stacked in front of and on top of the ice cream freezers, much to the disappointment of ice cream fans.

Fans of the homemade ice cream didn't even want to think about another summer without their favorite ice cream and they may not have to wait for it much longer.

The dairy farm commented on their Facebook page recently, "Our dipping counter is not permanently closed. As soon as we have enough staff to cover working, we will open back up." Great news. The "Help Wanted" sign is up.

Soooo...who needs a job? It would make an awesome first job for anyone. It was asked on their Facebook page how old you have to be to work there. The answer is 14, with working papers.

One of my co-workers, Dan Alexander, says, "Tanner's has always been a place that high school kids work. I've seen some of the same kids working there as long as I've been shopping there."

It's the kind of job you keep once you have it. How could you not have fun scooping ice cream?

Until the dipping counter opens again, you can get your Tanner's ice cream fix by grabbing some in the freezer section of their market.

One person commented that Tanner's Peach ice cream and the brand new blueberry pie ice cream is the best they've ever had. I must try both.

If you haven't been, Tanner Brothers Dairy is a farm market, dairy farm and an ice cream shop....homemade, of course. While you're there, make sure to take a look at their cows.

Tanner's Dairy Farm is located at 1070 Hatboro Road in Ivyland.

