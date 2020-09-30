Target Wants to Compete with Amazon’s Prime Day

CNN reports that after Amazon announced that their Prime Day would be October 13th and 14th, Target has decided they are going to offer their customers some sweet deals as well on the exact same day. If you don't know what Amazon Prime Day is, it's a huge holiday in our house. It's where Amazon gives the biggest discounts of the year, where thousands of items are extremely discounted. It's their version of Black Friday and it's totally worth it if you're looking to shop for a holiday or just need a gift for your home, they've got you covered. So Target announced that they will have thousands of deals as well and as you know, you don't need any kind of membership to shop at Target.You can sign up for Target Circle, which is totally free and gets you discounts on items and cash discounts as well. To participate in the great deals for Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime Member, which will run you $119 a year. But if you order from them enough, it's worth it with the free and fast shipping. I am very interested to see who will have the best deals, Target and I may even take off work to check them all out. (Just kidding!)

I am obsessed with Target and Amazon as well.I have both apps on my phone, and when I need something, I go on them first before looking at any other store. We have Amazon Prime, so we get free shipping and our orders are usually here the next day or a few days after we order. With the Target app, I can order items and pick them up right inside the front of the store or I can do the drive up where I don't even need to get out of my car. This is extremely convenient for a busy mom the go like me. I love both retailers equally and am definitely looking forward to some awesome deals for my son's first Christmas.