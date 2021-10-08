BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old boy was killed and his father injured by a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store Thursday night.

Shots were fired in the parking lot of the store in the Liberty Square Center on Mount Holly Road around 10:15 p.m., police told New Jersey 101.5. The teen identified as Albert Williams and the man, Dione Williams, 44, both from Hammonton were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where the teen was pronounced dead. Dione Williams was treated and released.

Burlington Township police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office remained all night at the scene. They were also reviewing surveillance video in their search for a suspect.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was not random. He did not disclose a motive for the shooting or which individual was targeted.

A store employee told CBS 3 Philly that the shots sounded like firecrackers and that shoppers ran for cover. The store closes at 11 p.m.

Police said the gunman fled the parking lot and no arrests have yet been made.

Video shows at least eight evidence markers between a Mustang and a Toyota and the store entrance. A third car's rear window was shattered.

Evidence markers in the parking lot of Walmart in Burlington Township (KeeleyFox29 via Twitter)

