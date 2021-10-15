The 2021 ‘Hersey Park in The Dark’ Schedule is Here

We can finally celebrate spooky season the right way again. It's been two years since we could semi-safely trick or treat, participate in fall festivities and attend haunted attractions. Now a popular Pennsylvania tradition is back starting this weekend. Hersey Park's infamous 'Herseypark in the Dark' opens this weekend and runs all the way until Halloween. So you have three weeks to get the family, kids, and your friends out for a night of terror.

Here is what you can expect! All of the rollercoasters and rides will be available to you. Plus there will be trick or treating adventures, zoo visits, and more. Bet you didn't know they have a trick-or-treat trail with 10 candy stops! Not to mention the park is opening 5 new rides that will be "lights-out." Talk about scary!

According to HerseyPark, you and your family can indulge in some of your favorite fall treats. They will be bringing out their famous Pumpkin King Size Shakes, Pumpkin King Size Donuts, and Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake Sundaes exclusively for this epic event. Check out the full menu right here.

'Herseypark in the Dark' has already begun. Opening night is going on right now (October 15,) until 9. pm. According to CBS Philly, you can attend the event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

A one-day ticket for ages 9-61 is $54.95. If you would like to attend for two days you can get a ticket for $42.50. For more ticket detail, click here.