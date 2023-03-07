The Best French Fries in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You

You voted and you chose the "BEST" fries in Ocean County. French fries are that yummy, extra side that pretty much goes with everything.

It's our annual getting ready for spring French fry poll.

If I was to choose some of the BEST fries they would have to be at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, McDonald's fries, the Office Lounge's fries are spectacular, and I like Wendy's fries.

Get our free mobile app

I want to thank Katie in Toms River for emailing me. She loves the fries at McIntyre's Pub, the Office Lounge, and Burger 25. Many of you called or emailed or App chatted with us and Burger 25's fries were tops. We'll see if Burger 25 can pull it off as number one in Ocean County. As I'm writing this they are number one in our poll.

artisteer, Getty Images artisteer, Getty Images loading...

I'm thinking of disco fries, OMG yum. Gravy over fries is just delicious. Then there are pizza fries, just plain delicious.

Co-workers were telling me they love McDonald's and 5 Guys fries. Diner fries are always delicious, too. I had a listener, Kellie from Toms River, email me and say she loves curly fries. Kellie, you're not the only one, lots of us love curly fries.

The Winner of the best French fries in Ocean County...

AND....the WINNER is BURGER 25.🍟 Congratulations BURGER 25. Burger 25, according to you, they have the "BEST" French fries in Ocean County. Five Guys, coming in second.

"Thank YOU," for voting.

Burger 25 was in the lead most of the time, awesome.

A couple of things about French fries maybe you didn't know, thanks to dailymeal.com: McDonald's outsells every other company in French fries every year and the average American consumes about 30 pounds of French fries a year.

The Most Irish Towns in New Jersey

Every Extraordinary New Jersey Eatery Featured on The Food Network