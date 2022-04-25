So it is spring and summer is right around the corner people have already started getting their vacation plans arranged and for many, it will be with us right here at the Jersey Shore.

You may be still working on your summer vacation plans and if you don't hurry up you may miss out because as we emerge from the pandemic, people are ready to once again get out and enjoy life and enjoy our beautiful Jersey Shore.

According to a recent article by Select Registry Dot Com, Spring Lake was selected as the Jersey Shore "gem" because "A visit to Spring Lake, NJ, is about so much more than the beach, though. It’s a chance to get away, slow down, and reconnect with those closest to you. There are plenty of things to do here and plenty of peace and quiet for those days when you don’t feel like doing much. It truly offers the best of both worlds."

In addition to the town being a great escape, the publication highlighted a location as being the "best place to stay this summer at the Jersey Shore. The Chateau Inn & Suites is highlighted as a great place to spend time in Spring Lake.

We have so many fantastic towns to visit here at the Jersey Shore and this summer is going to be a great one. Which town is your "go-to" when spending a day at the beach here in New Jersey? We would love to hear your comments, post your recommendations below and we will see you on the beach here in Jersey this summer.

