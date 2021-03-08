The Easter Bunny is Coming Back to Fairless Hills Garden Center

The Easter Bunny could not show up at the Fairless Hills Garden Center last year due to the pandemic, but this year, he's back and ready to take lots of photos with children, adults and even pets. Fairless Hills Garden Center announced on their Facebook page, that the Easter Bunny will be present to take pictures beginning on March 24th. Fairless Hills Garden Center will be following protocols still with face masks and temperature checks and distancing.

They have a wide variety of affordable packages to choose from.

Facebook

Here's the Easter Bunny's schedule for 2021. There are special hours for children and adults with special needs and even hours for you to bring your pet by to get a picture with the Easter Bunny. There's even an option to get a picture with Santa, in case you missed him this year.

Facebook

My husband and I took our son Nathan to the Fairless Hills Garden Center at Christmastime to see Santa Scott. He is nicknamed the "Naughty & Nice" Santa because when he has his sleeves down, but when he rolls his sleeves up, he has tattoos on his forearms, one that says NAUGHTY and the other says NICE. It's hilarious to see him take "naughty" pictures with people. I've seen him turn kids upside down in photos. He was awesome with Nathan too. Although, he didn't smile, he didn't cry either and for his first time meeting Santa, I thought it was a pretty good encounter.

Personal Collection

The Fairless Hills Garden Center staff members also did a great job at controlling how many people were inside the store, they took temperatures when you got in line and they moved very quickly after you got your picture taken. We then just chose our package, they get printed right away and I got the email version before we even left the parking lot. I enjoyed the experience and i am really egg-cited about seeing the Easter bunny.