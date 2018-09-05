The Radio City Rockettes are Coming to Middlesex County!

I took dance lessons from age 3 to age 18 and it's true what they say, once a dancer, always a dancer! Many dancers dream of making it big and dancing professionally, but sadly, many don't achieve that dream. I know that for most dancers, the dream to become a Radio City Rockette is one that is on their mind starting at a very young age. If you've never seen them perform, you are missing out. Their combination of jazz, tap and adorable costumes are always crowd pleasers. I myself, have seen the show many times when I was younger, and I've gone more recently, since a girl I used to dance with is now a Rockette! It;s so cool seeing her name in the program!

South Brunswick Library will be having a very special event on September 14th from 4-5 p.m. and the Rockettes want you to be apart of it! Two Rockettes from New Jersey will be at the Library and will decorate festive jars with the locals and even take photos with them. The Radio City Rockettes have a very busy Holiday season with their "Radio City Christmas Spectacular" show. In September before their season gets crazy, they like to visit a few meet local fans and members of the community. This sounds like a wonderful event for the whole family!

(East Windsor Patch)