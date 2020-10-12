This ‘Hocus Pocus’ Drinking Game Will Have You Saying, ‘Drink Up Witches’

Hocus Pocus has always been a great movie to watch in October, but now it's even better with this drinking game.

It's hard to believe we're about halfway through October. Your house is probably decorated for Halloween and you've been snacking on Fun Size Snickers for the past four days, but have you watched Hocus Pocus yet?

I think the reason Hocus Pocus is such a classic is because it managed to be a scary movie made for kids, which is pretty hard to accomplish. It's crazy to think the movie was made 27 years ago!

Whether you've watched this haunted season or not, next time you find it on your streaming devices, grab this Hocus Pocus drinking game from Delish and Cosmo.

Because let's face it, especially in 2020, everything is better with a little booze... and boos.