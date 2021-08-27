This is the Highest Rated Breakfast Joint in Philadelphia

If I could only eat breakfast food for the rest of my life, I would still live a happy life. So my friends and I are always on the hunt for new breakfast places in the city.

If you're looking look to try something new in the City of Brotherly Love, you'll be surprised to find out that the highest rated spot on Yelp isn't one of the most well-known places in the city. But let's be honest, the best places are always the most lowkey.

Ask anyone from Philly where you should eat for breakfast or bunch they'll immediately tell you Honey's Sit n Eat, Green Eggs Cafe or Cafe Lift. Don't get me wrong, each of these places are amazing. But believe it or not, the restaurant that has the highest ratings on YELP for breakfast in Philly is a place called More Sugar.

More Sugar is a hole in the wall joint that specializes in breakfast, brunch and desserts. It's located in Chinatown and is described by locals as a hidden GEM.

"You can tell the owner really tries to put their own creative twist on classic American/western dishes and it just comes out flawless," one customer said on YELP.

"I always walk pass but never tried until my friend recommended us here for brunch. The food was sooo good and fresh! The food took a bit longer to come out but the outcome was worth," another customer said on YELP.

More Sugar is opened every day 11:00am- 9pm except Tuesdays at 125 N 11th St Philadelphia, PA 19107.