This Little Restaurant Could Have The Best Italian Food In New Jersey

There is a small Italian restaurant in Ocean County that, day in and day out, may quietly be serving the best Italian food in the whole state.

If you are lucky enough to live near this incredible restaurant, good for you. If not, you need to pack the family n the car, skip lunch, and head to Point Pleasant Borough in Ocean County.

This amazing little stand-alone restaurant is called Graziano's, and it's been family-owned and operated since 1966.

When you walk through the doors of this Route 88 restaurant and take a whiff, you might just get transported to a Sunday morning from your childhood. There is nothing wrong with that.

Graziano's Italian Restaurant is mouth-watering, and when you try the food, you will be instantly hooked. It's the closest thing to my Mom's cooking (yes, I said it) that I've ever tasted at a restaurant.

Somebody at your table needs to order their Chicken Parm, too. It is locally legendary and with good reason. They've dubbed Thursday night at Graziano's Chicken Parm night, and it could be the busiest day of the week there.

The staff is always helpful and wonderful, and Marcello, the owner, and cook is a great guy who really loves what he does, and you can taste it in his amazing creations.

Graziano's is located at 3119 Route 88 in Point Pleasant Borough, and definitely should not be missed. I just wish they expanded so we could have more Graziano's in more towns all over the Garden State.

n the meantime, you will not be sorry if you have to make a bit of a trip to give it a try. It's close enough to the beach, too, so make it part of your Jersey Shore weekend plans next weekend.

