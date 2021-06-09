New Jersey Craft Beer Night at Firkin Tavern in Ewing

Facebook

According to their Facebook Page, the Firkin Tavern is having an awesome event for craft beer lovers next Thursday. On June 17th at 5pm, New Jersey Craft Beer along with River Horse Brewing Company are hosting the event and there will be plenty of opportunities to support local breweries from right here in New Jersey.

Beers that will be available will be from River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing, Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown, Jughandle Brewing Company and many more.

According to their Facebook page, the New Jersey Craft Beer's mission is to let craft beer lovers know exactly where to find craft beer events. They also have membership opportunities and partner up with local breweries.

Current COVID restrictions will be in place as to keep everyone safe. New Jersey Craft Beer Members will save 10% on their purchase.

For more info on this event at the Firkin Tavern and other breweries that will be present, click here.

My hubby is a huge craft beer fan. Yes, if we are at someone's house and they don't have craft beers, he will drink Dos Equis, or Corona, but if there's craft beers, that's what he prefers.

I am not into beer, I am more of a wine kind of girl, but I know my craft beer lover would probably like this event at the Firkin Tavern. It's nice to have events, especially tasting events inside during the summer.