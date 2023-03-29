This Old Restaurant Building Needs A Lot of Help in Bayville, NJ
With all of the construction around this building, especially across the street, you would think someone would fix this building up again.
This building needs help. It was a restaurant the latest being Kokomo's, I believe.
It's been several years since they closed and nothing has been there. The building looks messy and gross along Rt. 9 on the border of Bayville and Pine Beach.
Let me know if I'm wrong, but I believe it was called Kokomo's. They had seafood, steak, and different dishes. I was never there but some friends said it was good. I'm not sure why they closed down. Maybe location? It seems to be a good location, there's always traffic.
This location is located at 121 Atlantic City Blvd. (Rt. 9) & Stanton Avenue. We could use a nice restaurant in Bayville. We need a nice, family restaurant in the Bayville, Pine Beach, and Beachwood area.
I'd love to see what you want to see here. Will a restaurant work in this spot? I know there were restaurants before.
Do you think a chain restaurant would do well? Maybe an Applebee's or a diner?
I do know that the building looks messy. It's an eyesore on Rt. 9. Weeds are growing up on the building, the parking lot looks rundown, and it just looks a mess. I just hate seeing empty buildings, empty restaurants, or empty strip malls.
On the sign, it still says Pana Zella's, was that an old restaurant there? I vaguely remember an Italian Restaurant.
So what do we want to see there on Rt. 9 in Baville?