It’s totally no secret that New Jersey has the absolute best produce in the country!

I always love going to the farmer's market to get some of the best blueberries, tomatoes, peaches, and of course, Jersey corn!

When it comes down to it all, fresh Jersey corn is my absolute favorite summertime side dish or even snack.

The only thing that stops me from having it every single day is the process of cooking it. You have to husk every single piece and then boil a giant pot of water and sometimes, the process is just a little too much work after a long day.

I found this awesome corn hack on TikTok that is absolutely perfect for cooking your summertime Jersey corn in literally less than 5 minutes.

Also, it’s so low maintenance that you’ll be making this every day. I have honestly been cooking corn as a side dish for dinner every day since I saw this hack online and I’m so happy everyone else will be able to eat their corn without all the hassle of the husks.

All you need for this is 2 things.

Corn that you got fresh and inside the husk and a microwave.

You keep the corn in the husk, pop it in the microwave for 3-4 minutes, cut off the end and it slides right out! This is so mind-blowing to me!

The best part about this entire process is that you get perfectly cooked corn in under 5 minutes without all of the little stringy pieces that usually stick to the actual corn on the cob itself.

I swear after you try this hack, you’ll never cook your summertime Jersey corn any other way!

