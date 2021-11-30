Tiger Woods Days Of Being A Full Time Golfer Are Apparently Over

Golf legend Tiger Woods announced his days of being a full-time golfer are over but hopes to someday return to the game.

Woods was in a rollover automobile accident in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021, that caused severe damage to the golfer's legs. Many were concerned if he would walk again, let alone golf again.

The 15-time major champion was close to losing his right leg to amputation at one point. Woods spent 3 weeks in the hospital then nearly 3 months in a bed before he could actually begin his rehab to get back on his feet.

It was no easy task being bedridden then progressing to a wheelchair and then crutches, but Woods has managed to work his way back onto the green.

According to the Bleacher Report, "I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day, never full time, ever again, but pick and choose, just like Mr. (Ben) Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that. You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on. It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

Woods is certainly one of the greatest golfers the sport has ever seen, and what he did after all those back surgeries was amazing to come back and win another green jacket. He has done the impossible but at peace with just being able to be outside where he has spent most of his life.

You don't have to love the game of golf to appreciate seeing Woods showing the progress he has made so far in this video below:

Wood's back is still a problem and he has come a long way with his legs, but he still cautioned he's not even at the halfway point yet.

Tiger Woods has won 15 major championships and 82 tournaments which ties him with Sam Snead for the most in the history of the sport. Woods said, "I don't have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life." His real motivation is to play alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie.

Check out the legend during his 2019 Masters win:

Woods has had one of the most amazing careers and you can see many highlights from the beginning to end in this next video:

