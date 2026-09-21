It's the moment you've been waiting for. An insanely popular, viral coffee shop is opening a Flemington location very soon. You could score a free drink. Keep ready for the details.

Opening Day of the new Flemington 7 Brew is September 28

You may have noticed the progress on the new 7 Brew in the Raritan Town Square on Route 31 (next to PetSmart). Save the date and set a reminder. Opening Day will be Monday, September 28.

READ MORE: 7 Brew rumored to be coming to Hamilton Township

Here's the Instagram post announcing the grand opening and all the fun surrounding it.

If you're not familiar with 7 Brew, it's drive-thru only, and there are over 20,000 flavor combinations, yes, you read that right, 20,000. There is coffee, energy drinks, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes. Take a look at the menu by clicking here.

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The 7 Brew company loves to be involved in its local communities, and did something incredible for this new location's soft opening. It's called Caffeine for a Cause. While the new staff trains and prepares for opening day, they serve a limited menu, and you pay what you want. All the proceeds from those three select days, which were over the weekend (Sept 18,19,20), went to first responders and community food banks.

READ MORE: Two Bucks County 7 Brew locations have been approved

Free coffee is available during Community Hours

You can score a free small drink during Community Hours starting on opening day, September 28 - October 2. The hours are 8 AM - 9 AM, 12 PM - 1 PM, and 5 PM - 6 PM.

You can get a free t-shirt with a drink order on October 3

Then, on Saturday, October 3, grab a free shirt when you order a large drink during Swag Day. I would get there early, it's while supplies last from 5:30 AM - 11 PM.

There's such a fun vibe at 7 Brew. There's music playing from outside speakers. The Brew Crew is vibrant and ready to help you order a fun drink right at your car window. One of my daughter's favorites is the Banana Bread iced coffee.

7 Brew Flemington is located at 132 Route 31 North. Opening day is Monday, September 28.

7Brew Coffee 7Brew Coffee recently opened its store in Amarillo, Texas. It is located at 2110 S. Western. Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford