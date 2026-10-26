There's truly no place like home. A beloved restaurant in Bordentown City has finally reopened after a devastating fire, and a grand reopening date is set.

The New Angie's Restaurant is having its soft opening this week

The New Angie's Restaurant (formerly Angie's Luncheonette) on Park Street is happy to welcome the community once again, serving up American and Mexican favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Check out the breakfast menu HERE and the lunch and dinner menu HERE. Everything sounds delicious. It's soft opening is going on right now with the grand opening coming up in early November.

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Angie's Luncheonette via Facebook Angie's Luncheonette via Facebook

The news was announced on social media Monday (October 26).

The grand reopening will be November 2 at 9:30 AM

The post reads, "Good morning everyone. Angie's Luncheonette is Back!! We are excited to welcome everyone back!! GRAND OPENING on Monday, November 2nd at 9:30 Am!! We are now in our soft opening. Everyone is welcome to come try our food & share your experience with us!! We can't wait to welcome you serve you delicious food and become part of your community!! We look forward to seeing you!"

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Angie's Luncheonette via Facebook Angie's Luncheonette via Facebook

Locals are thrilled to have their favorite restaurant back again

The comments from the community came pouring in expressing excitement that their favorite place is back. One read, "Wonderful. Welcome home!" Another said, "Yay! We can't wait to come and support you!" "So glad you're back! We missed you," a loyal fan wrote.

Angie's Luncheonette via Facebook Angie's Luncheonette via Facebook

Fire destroyed the restaurant two years ago

It was almost exactly two years ago (October 22, 2024) that an early morning fire destroyed the popular restaurant. Just before 4 AM flames and smoke tore through the roof, leaving the restaurant in ruins. The community and local businesses came together to help the beloved owners get back on their feet. In the meantime, Angie's 2 opened in Hamilton Township until the Bordentown location was finished. That location recently closed in anticipation of the original Angie's reopening.

Welcome back. You've been sorely missed. Can't wait to visit.

The New Angie's Restaurant is located at 15 Park Street in Bordentown City, NJ. It's open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.