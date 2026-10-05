If you're an ice hockey fan and are excited for the new professional ECHL team to take the ice in Trenton in a few short weeks, hopefully, you were able to sneak a peek at the players on the ice earlier today.

Trenton Ironhawks let the public watch team practice on October 5

The Trenton Ironhawks held a free public practice on their home ice at the Cure Insurance Arena this morning (Monday, October 5). This was the first opportunity for fans to see the team all together, practicing for their home opener on Saturday, October 24, 6 PM against the Adirondack Thunder.

READ MORE: Single game tickets on sale now for Ironhawks' inaugural season

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The team also spoke to the media about the upcoming season

After the team finished up their practice, the head coach, Chuck Weber, and the players spoke to the media about the upcoming season, how they're preparing, and how exciting it is to have ice hockey back in Trenton.

The Trenton Ironhawks are affiliated with the New York Islanders

The Trenton Ironhawks are the first hockey team to hit the ice at the Cure Insurance Arena since 2013. The Ironhawks are affiliated with the NHL team, the New York Islanders.

READ MORE: LOOK: Trenton Ironhawks reveal the team mascot

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Season Memberships and single-game tickets are available now. Click HERE to buy tickets. Before the home opener game on October 24, there will be a "Party in the Plaza," with popular local cover band El Ka Bong, other festivities, and cool events throughout the night. Don't miss it.

I've got my tickets for the Ironhawks home opener. Will I see you there? I have to admit, I'm not a hockey fan. My husband is. So, when the season rolls around, there's usually a game on our TV. But there was such an excitement in the air when the old hockey team in town, the Trenton Titans, played. We had season tickets, and it was fun even for non-fans. It was cool to see a pro-sports event so close to home, so I can't wait for the Trenton Ironhawks' season.

For more information on the Trenton Ironhawks, click here.