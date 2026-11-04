Get ready for a bit of nostalgia. Friday (November 6) is going to be a special night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton for hockey fans.

"Celebrate the Titans" night is Friday, November 6

The new professional ice hockey team in town, the Trenton Ironhawks, will be hosting a "Celebrate the Titans" night. Do you remember the Trenton Titans? They were the first professional ice hockey team at the Cure Insurance Arena, skated for 10 seasons, and won the coveted Kelly Cup in 2005. My family had season tickets and loved going to the games.

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The Trenton Ironhawks will play the Wheeling Nailers at 7 PM

The Ironhawks will take on the Wheeling Nailers at 7 PM in a game to honor the 2004 -05 Trenton Titans Kelly Cup team. A championship banner will be unveiled during the first intermission and the first 1000 fans through the arena doors will get a free pennant and free pictures with the Kelly Cup Trophy. The authentic trophy will be in the arena throughout the game, so you'll have plenty of time to pose with it.

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Our goal all along has been to bring hockey back to Trenton which we've done with the Ironhawks," said Bob Ohrablo, President of the Trenton Ironhawks. "We also want to bring back the Kelly Cup, and while we are bringing it back on Friday for a "Celebrate the Titans" night, we really want to bring it back to Trenton as ECHL Champions."

Tickets are available now for all home games

Go on out and relive the memories of the Trenton Titans. It was a great time back then. "Remember the Titans" night is Friday, November 6, at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Buy tickets for the game by clicking here. Single game tickets for all the Ironhawks home games are available now. Click here to see the schedule and purchase tickets.