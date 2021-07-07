After 15 long months of being closed, Triumph Brewing Company of Princeton is finally reopened. Triumph is an awesome brewery right in the heart of Princeton. They also have other locations in New Hope and Red Bank.

Their delicious menu consists of small plates, large plates and even a kid's menu. Their brew list along with their wine list and even their ciders make it the perfect place for date night. They even do growlers to go.

They made the announcement on both their Instagram and Facebook pages about their reopening and I couldn't be more excited.

Eric Nutt, Corporate Sales Manager for Triumph Brewing Company has been long awaiting the reopening of the Princeton location, "When all the work and preparation behind the scenes pays off, and the restaurant is humming with an energy that both the staff and public feel, it reminds us all why we worked so hard to reopen our doors - it's been a long 15 months for sure."

I have known Eric for years and we've worked many events together. He is very passionate about Triumph Brewing Company and always made sure our PST listeners and my husband and I had a great experience while we were there.

For now, Triumph Brewing Company will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and open Wednesday thru Sunday from 4-10pm. They hope to extend these hours. To make a reservation, click here. Triumph is also hiring if you're interested in applying click here.

PST used to be at Triumph Brewing Company in Princeton on the first Wednesday of the month for their annual barrel tapping. It was so much fun. We would invite listeners to come with us, try to the new brew, have some appetizers and a good time. My husband was especially happy when I started doing these events since he is a huge craft beer fan.

Welcome back Triumph! I hope this reopening brings in a crowd of people to fill the place again. I think I speak for a lot of people when I say, I cannot wait to visit to Triumph Brewing Company again soon.