Travel can be complicated sometimes. You get out of your car, grab your bag, dash through security, and you're in. Other times, even a short trip feels like running an obstacle course. Grabbing the right-sized bin, electronics in a separate container, and the classic “shoes off” order from TSA.

It’s no fun, and it’s exactly why a small change feels like a breath of fresh air. Traveling doesn’t exactly come as second nature to most people, so no matter if you’re traveling solo or if you’re in charge of an entire family, flying can be stressful. If you find it stressful to get through TSA, then you’ll probably like this news.

Do You Have To Wear Shoes In the TSA Line At Philadelphia International Airport?

Philadelphia Airport TSA And Airport Workers Rally Against Gov't Shutdown Amid Large Air Traffic Delay Across Northeast Getty Images loading...

Travelers flying through Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and airports all across America are seeing that change firsthand. You no longer need to remove your shoes at the security checkpoint. Instead, standard-screening passengers will now pass through with footwear on, unless the scanner flags something unusual.

For years, TSA PreCheck passengers have enjoyed keeping their shoes, belts, and jackets on.

The new rules apply to everyone who is going through TSA at the participating airports, and Philadelphia is among the first to phase out the old shoe policy, alongside places like Baltimore/Washington, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Portland, and Piedmont Triad in North Carolina.

A lot of people are curious if this is a permanent thing for us in Philadelphia or if we’re under a trial period. It looks like this new rule is here to stay, and TSA calls it part of a “phased approach” that could roll out nationwide quickly.

So for now, Philly flyers are enjoying a speedier, less awkward security experience.

