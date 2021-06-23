For the first time in 13 years, pop icon, Britney Spears will speak out on her conservatorship, during a hearing that will be held Wednesday afternoon.

Spears will appear remotely for the hearing, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). A live audio feed of the proceedings will be made available to the media, the Los Angeles County Superior Court says.

You can stream the hearing right here:

It's not clear what Britney Spears will say when she testifies today. It'll mark her first statement on the conservatorship since it began 13 years ago.

The conservatorship began in 2008 when Spears (who was 26 years old at the time) was hospitalized for mental health reasons, after several public displays of erratic behavior. In recent years, the 39-year-old pop star has seemingly stabilized.

Britney has never formally asked the court to end her conservatorship, but in recent years, she has been at odds with her father, Jamie. In fact, it doesn't even seem that Britney wishes to continue to have a career as long as her father benefits financially from her success.

Jamie previously served as both the personal conservator and the conservator of her estate. He currently serves as the co-conservator of her estate and finances.

Throngs of supporters for the singer are expected to rally outside of the courtroom as the "Free Britney" movement has grown online in recent years -- especially following the popularity of a Hulu documentary earlier this year.

