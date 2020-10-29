Wawa Will Treat Boys and Ghouls To Halloween Freebies Saturday

Wawa has announced a special Halloween giveaway for all kids under 12 this Saturday.

Wawa will give any child who goes into any Wawa store dressed in a costume this Saturday, Oct. 31, a free Kids Meal coupon and an individually-wrapped Twizzler.

This is a nice gesture by Wawa during a difficult time for families, and, especially for kids. The innocent joy of Halloween trick-or-treating is just the latest event to be changed, canceled, or altered in some way.

Wawa's marketing chief Mike Sherlock puts it this way....

“While this Halloween season might look a little different, Wawa’s support of the community remains the same by providing families with a safe and festive way of celebrating the holiday. We look forward to treating our youngest customers to a Kids Meals coupon, along with a piece of candy to help local friends and neighbors continue the tradition of trick-or-treating this year.”

If the Wawa Kids Meals are new to you, they have been a big hit with my kids.

They offer a choice of entrée including Junior hoagies with turkey, ham, roast beef or cheese, small mac & cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, small meatballs, small chicken noodle soup, accompanied by one side of apple slices, yogurt, mozzarella string cheese, 1 oz chips, or chocolate chip cookie and a choice of beverage including water, milk or chocolate milk.

Depending on selections, Kids Meals are priced at $3.99, $4.99 and $5.99. Except for this Saturday, when, if your kid is dressed in costume, you can get one for free.

So plan on taking your little ones to your local Wawa in costume this Saturday to take advantage of this Halloween special.