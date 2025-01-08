When it comes to wealthy towns in America, you’ll find a little bit of everything.

There are places known for their giant mansions, others with adorable downtowns packed with boutiques, restaurants, and shops, plus some that just scream luxury at every corner.

These towns are scattered across the country, every single one has its own personality and perks. It’s always fun to see which ones make the cut as the richest in the nation.

Here in New Jersey, we have an amazing mix of towns. From big cities to quiet suburbs and everything in between, the diversity of towns is one of the best things about living here.

With that being said, two of our towns have been recognized as some of the wealthiest in America.

No surprise there, New Jersey’s one of the best states in the entire country in my opinion.

What Are The Wealthiest Cities in New Jersey?

Ridgewood, New Jersey

Coming in at #13 on a list by Veranda, is a beautiful suburban town in Bergen County.

Ridgewood is known for its gorgeous homes, highly-rated schools, and a downtown area that’s packed with cute shops and great restaurants.

Westfield, New Jersey

Westfield isn’t far behind at #15.

This Union County gem has a mix of historic charm and modern appeal, plus an awesome downtown where you can shop, eat, and just take in the small-town vibes.

It’s no wonder these two towns made the list. New Jersey’s got a little something for everyone, and Ridgewood and Westfield are perfect examples of what makes the Garden State so special!

