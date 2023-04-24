Do You Agree That This Is The Weirdest Building In New Jersey?

There are a lot of things people think of when they think of New Jersey, but have you ever thought about weird buildings in our state? A major website has revealed its choice for New Jersey's weirdest building.

We have a lot of amazing and historic buildings here in the Garden State, but I'm not sure most people have a list of weird ones in their minds. So, when a major website, Country Living, decided to name the weirdest building in every state, we were pretty curious about which building they chose, and we were pretty sure you'd want to know, too.

We had a sneaking suspicion that the weirdest building in New Jersey would have to have something to do with the paranormal, namely ghosts. And if it was about ghosts, our guess would be the weirdest building in New Jersey would have to be in Cape May.

That all makes sense, but we weren't sure if we were headed in the right direction with that line of thinking. It turns out we were way off base. I guess that's why you can never accuse us of being experts.

So, if it isn't a haunted house in Cape May, then what is the weirdest building in New Jersey? It turns out you'd have to travel way north of Cape May to find it.

The experts chose the Union Hotel in Flemington as New Jersey's weirdest building since that structure played a pivotal part in the Lindbergh baby kidnapping, one of the most infamous events in New Jersey history.

The Union Hotel was right across the street from the courthouse and served as the place where the members of the jury and many journalists stayed during the Lindbergh trial.

