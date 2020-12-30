When Do PST Listeners Take Down their Christmas Decorations?

I was absolutely horrified when I was driving to work on December 28th and I saw a Christmas tree out on my neighbor's curb! Really?! On December 28th? I feel like that is way too early to be taking down Christmas decorations. I am not a person that will keep their tree up all year long, but I wait until at least New Year's Day to take everything down. This year we'll be taking everything down a little later because we're having a small get together on January 2nd for my son's birthday and I do not feel like taking everything down and putting it away. Plus, we spend so much time preparing for Christmas and in a few hours, it's over. Especially with the year we've had, I want to hold onto Christmas as long as I can.

I went on the PST Instagram and asked some PST listeners when they take down their Christmas decorations and some of their answers may surprise you.