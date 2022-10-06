It's not often that I'm for old structures to be torn down, but this is such a case.

The Sesame Place water tower. It's been a roadside landmark since 1993, greeting drivers and beckoning them to "come celebrate" at the Sesame Place amusement park.

I see it every day driving into work on I-295, and every time I drive past it, I dislike it even more. Every single time, I wonder: "When are they tearing that thing down?" I can't be the only one.

Earlier this year, there were reports that plans were being explored to have it finally demolished. More on that here. Not everyone seems thrilled about it, but I'm ready for it to go!

What's the latest update on the Sesame Place water tower demolition?

So far, nothing is certain yet. The latest update on a projected demolition was a few months ago. The Bucks County Courier Times reported back in June that the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority awarded the project contract to begin the process of tearing it down to Haines & Kibblehouse Inc. of Skippac.

According to the article, the 145-foot water tower that once held up to 2 million gallons of water, hasn't been operational for about 5 years! BCWSA even asked Sesame Place if they wanted to acquire the structure, but they turned it down.

That's right! Sesame Place itself doesn't even want it!

The "Let's celebrate together!" signage is warn and torn. It's peeling. The colors are faded. The children seen embracing Elmo and riding down the water slide probably have children of their own by now. And let's be honest; It's an eyesore.

Before anyone goes thinking my heart is made of ice, let me assure you - I once enjoyed the tower too! I can just faintly remember getting excited to see its bright colors while in the back of my mom's car when we were on our way to the amusement park. It's familiar. It represents happy memories. It stirs feelings of nostalgia. I get it. But that was a long time ago. It's time to let it go.

As far as I'm concerned, the only question is: What's taking so long? Are you ready for it be demolished too?

We'll stay on top of this. As soon as there are more details, we'll let you know!

