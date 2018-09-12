Will A Four-Day School Week Be Coming To NJ?

If I could go back in time I would (for so many reasons). I would like to go back and make my family move to Colorado because a school district outside of Denver has four-day school week. The best part is there is no school on Monday!

I saw this on CNBC.com and the article revealed the reason behind this amazing decision is to cut some costs. The school district believes that will be saving about a million dollars with the shorter school week. They are also hoping to attract more high quality teachers to their local schools.

Time will tell if this is successful, and if it is we maybe seeing this four-day school week in more states. If it comes to New Jersey in the near future, I may be going back to school to get my teaching degree. Could you imagine a four-day school week/work week and then having the summer off?! It sounds amazing to me!

