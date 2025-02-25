What’s your favorite part of the day?

Mine is when you can sit down with your friends, family, spouse, or even alone and have some dinner.

Dinner time is the best time of day to let the work or school day go, put it behind you, and enjoy some wind-down time before climbing into bed at night.

I’m a total foodie and take food very seriously, so when it comes to trying new restaurants I’m always so excited.

I love all types of cuisine and living in the NJ/PA area, there are so many different types of food and restaurants that are just amazing.

No matter what you’re craving, you can find it right here in our area. Philadelphia is an amazing city if you’re a foodie.

Locals know there are plenty of different restaurants that are amazing and you can try some really great food that isn’t just cheesesteaks and crab fries.

No hate cheesesteaks and crab fries, though.

I grew up in an Italian family, so Italian food will always hold a special place in my heart.

If you’re looking for a great spot to grab some of your Italian favorites, there’s one spot you have to try according to users on Yelp.

What Is The Best Italian Restaurant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania?

According to Yelp users, the best Italian spot in all of Philadelphia is Ristorante Pesto.

It’s located at 1915 S Broad Street in Philadelphia and it has hundreds of positive reviews online.

“Amazing is an understatement! This place is a Philly favorite. A casual family atmosphere with such friendly accommodating staff. The food is over the top with huge servings. Great appetizers! All of it was really great! Connie was a joy to work with - she runs a great show!!” said Zoe M. on Yelp.

If you’re looking for a great spot in Philly for Italian, this is supposedly a must-try!

