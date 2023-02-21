Bread! One of my favorite foods and one of our biggest waistline enemies. Yes, we love our carbs and a good loaf of bread with some butter can make for a delicious treat any time of day. Whether it's toast at breakfast, a sandwich at lunch, or soaking up some fantastic gravy at dinner, bread is a "foodie" favorite. Yes with that being said, it must be good bread!

I enjoy all kinds of bread however the least of my favorites is plain old white sliced bread. I avoid plain white bread at all costs, in fact, I'd rather have a sandwich wrapped in lettuce than "white bread". I do enjoy pumpernickel, rye, sourdough, marble, French, Italian, etc.

According to "Love Food", the best spot in New Jersey for bread is located in Hudson County in Hoboken at the Old German Bakery. "A taste of Germany in New Jersey, Old German Bakery sells a range of dark, crusty breads from aromatic rye to rich and hearty pumpernickel. The bread rolls are a speciality and there are plenty to choose from here, including pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, multi-grain with poppy and sesame seeds, and classic crusty white."

This bakery is like something right out of Europe and you can smell the bread coming out of the oven. Have you ever visited the Old German Bakery in Hoboken? If so let us know your review. Post your comments below and any recommendations you have for good bakeries here at the Jersey Shore.

