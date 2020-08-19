HAMILTON (Mercer) — Prosecutors said 58 people, mostly from New York City, were arrested at four ATMs on Tuesday as part of "suspicious activity" reported at Santander banks around the area.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Robbinsville police were called to the Santander bank 8 a.m. Tuesday on a report that a group of people were using stacks of cards to withdraw money while trying to avoid being caught on security camera.

Police ultimately arrested 20 people after they tried to avoid police. Officials said they confiscated numerous debit cards and cash.

Hamilton police spokesman Mark Watson said officers responded about 9:55 a.m. to a report of two vehicles parked at the Santander ATM on South Broad Street. Police said they learned of similar incidents in Hopewell, Lawrence, Princeton and West Windsor.

Hamilton officers were sent to three other Santander ATMs in the township and found additional vehicles and suspects during the day, according to Watson.

Police said they confiscated bank cards, cash, marijuana and a handgun.

Other incidents reported around Tuesday:

Lawrence police said four people were arrested and charged with using a fake debit card at the Santander bank on Princeton Pike.

Holmdel police said they arrested a Brooklyn man trying to fraudulently withdraw cash from an ATM on Main Street. He also had numerous ATM cards in other people's names, police said.

Wall police reported an "ATM scam" in which withdrawals were made using fake debit cards.

In Mercer County alone, more than $250,000 was stolen from ATMs, prosecutors said.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the scam used Greendot cards that are loaded with $200 but a security flaw allows additional amounts to be withdrawn.

The thefts are still impacting access to ATMs at Santander to non-customers.

"Santander is pleased to report that following yesterday’s events, branches are open and ATMs are back on-line, though ATMs are open to Santander customers only for the time being," spokeswoman Laurie Kight said in a written statement.

"All Santander employees are safe, and we continue to follow our safety and security protocols at all our locations," she said. "Customers should know that there has been no impact to their accounts, data or funds, and we continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate this situation."

The following were the arrests made in Mercer County on charges of conspiracy to commit theft by an organized scheme.

Hamilton Township

Tyler Holness, 21, of Yonkers, New York Rasheem Lee Jr., 18, of the Bronx Kymani Hinds, 18, of the Bronx Michael Santiago, 26, of the Bronx Saquan Vaines, 21, of Arverne, New York Kareema Hall, 20, of the Bronx Justin Brown, 22, of Arverne, New York Michael Manroop, 24, of Cambridge Heights, New York Nayvon Patten, 18, of Linderhurst, New York Jerry Trujillo, 24, of Maplewood Zaire Lewis, 18, of Maplewood Frankie Jerome, 21, of Maplewood Ahmad Muhammad, 18, of Maplewood Jordan Saquan, 24, of Brooklyn Arian Rasul, 22, of Brooklyn Starsheen Jones, 24, of Brooklyn Jordan Amador, 27, of Brooklyn Steven Wilson, 23, of Manhattan Nikye Bee, 25, of Manhattan Kevin Jones, 23, of Manhattan

Hopewell Township

Ebrama Touray, 23, of East Orange Mbemba Kaba, 23, of East Orange Yacouba Sanogo, 24, of Newark Sekou Touray, 22, of East Orange Kingsley Nicolas, 22, of East Orange Orlando C. Chambers Jr., 21, of Lindenhurst, New York Emmanuel Edoise Oyakhilome, 22, of Lindenhurst, New York

Lawrence

Elijah N. Oliver, 22, of Brooklyn Dandrea Taylor Dey, 22, of Brooklyn Quentin A. Hosten, 22, of Brooklyn Zachary B. Johnson, 21, of Brooklyn

Robbinsville

Amoire Dupree, 26, of Brooklyn Brittany Gittens, 20, of Brooklyn Hurshum Gittens, 26, of Brooklyn Charles Gordon, 30, of Brooklyn Veronica Gregory, 22, of Brooklyn Oswin Philander, 21, of Brooklyn Jeffrey Debrosse, 31, of Brooklyn Bolade Akingboy, 29, of West Hempstead, New York Jeffrey Desir, 34, of Brooklyn Julio Ramos, 33, of Jamaica, New York Kevin Philander, 26, of Newark, Delaware Jishawn Lee, 19, of Brooklyn Marlon Owens, 28, of the Bronx Alex Burnett, 30, of Jersey City T., 16, of Brooklyn F., 16, of Brooklyn Ackeem Samuel, 25, of Brooklyn Brandon Esperance, 20, of Brooklyn Kevin Owusu, 19, of Brooklyn Kareem Courtney, 23, of Brooklyn

West Windsor

Philek Barington, 25, of Queens LaTonya S. Stevens, 26, of the Bronx Qwashan D. Mack, 19, of North Brunswick Hymeen S. Reynolds, 19, of East Orange Brajae U. Jones, 23, of Englewood Bryon K Jones Jr., 28, of Garfield Carla E. Donayre-Solano, 28, of Garfield

