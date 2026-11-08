The holidays are supposed to be the most magical time of the year. But for a lot of families right here in New Jersey, just affording groceries has become a real struggle. And every family deserves a holiday meal.

So we're working to help local families this holiday season.

It's Stuff the Studio, Our Holiday Food Drive

Chris, Jahna, Joe & the Morning Show are collecting non-perishable food items for New Jerseyans in need this holiday season as we STUFF THE STUDIO on 94.5 PST We're eaming up with the Saker Family of ShopRite stores across our area to collect your donations right now. It's all sponsored by JerseyHired.com.

How Can You Donate to Stuff the Studio?

Stop by your local Saker family ShopRite and donate non-perishable food items now through Monday, November 23rd.

Just look for the Stuff the Studio collection bins inside your neighborhood Saker ShopRite store to place your donation in the bin.

That's it. Grab a few extra items on your next grocery run, drop them off, and you've helped put a holiday meal on someone's table.

Every donation benefits families right here in New Jersey through Fulfill's network of food banks across New Jersey.

What Food Items Can I Donate?

Non-perishable food items are accepted. Fulfill tells us these are some of the most commonly needed items:

Canned tuna, chicken & salmon

Canned veggies

Cooking oils

Shelf-stable milk

Pancake mix and syrup

Peanut butter & jelly

Canned fruits

Fruit juice

Soups (Suggestions – chicken noodle, chicken & rice, beef vegetable)

Ready-to-eat canned meals (Suggestions -chili (bean, chicken, beef), stew (vegetable, chicken, beef), ravioli (cheese, beef), chicken w/rice & vegetables, spaghetti & meatballs)

Hot cereals (Suggestions: oatmeal, steel-cut oats, farina, muesli)

Cold cereals (Suggestions: Toasted O’s (original or honey nut), bran flakes, corn flakes shredded, wheat brown rice, Grape-Nuts, Special K, Fiber One cereals, Cascadian Farms cereals, Kashi cereals)

Monday, November 23: The Morning Show goes live all day

On Monday, November 23, Chris, Jahna, Joe & the Morning Show will be live from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m The goal is simple. We aren't leaving until the studio is packed with food for our neighbors. That's 12 straight hours of the three of us on your radio not leaving until all of the food collected has stuffed our entire studio.

Listen on 94.5 PST all day to follow along and see how full the studio gets.

Stuff the Studio Is Sponsored by JerseyHired.com & Benefits Fulfill

Stuff the Studio is sponsored by JerseyHired.com, your home for the best local jobs right here in Jersey.

All donations benefit Fulfill. They serve New Jersey with their network of 289 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters programs and more right here in New Jersey.