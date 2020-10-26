A Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show is Coming to Bridgeport Speedway

NJ.com reports, that there is a huge holiday light show coming to the Bridgeport Speedway in Gloucester County. The light show which is called the South Jersey Holiday Light Show, will welcome drivers from all over beginning on November 19th and going all the way through the Holiday season. It looks like the last day of it is December 30th. The light show is about 1 mile long and looks like they are going to fill it with awesome light displays. Tickets are $23 in advanced and $25 at the door per car. Once you buy your tickets, they are good for any day that the light show is taking place. For more details, check out Bridgeport Speedway's Facebook Page, South Jersey Holiday Light Show's Instagram or the South Jersey Holiday Light Show's website.

The holiday season is upon us. I honestly don't even know where October went. Soon, Christmas trees will be up in every store and we'll all be starting our holiday shopping, and I honestly think it will put all of us in a way better mood since this pandemic has put an extreme damper on our lives. It sucks, plain and simple. This pandemic sucks. I think we all expected it to be gone by now, but no, here it is, still sticking around, trying to ruin our lives. Now, we're expected to change our holiday plans because cases keep going up and it's just devastating. I know for many, there's a certain magic during the holiday season, especially for kids. So this year just really upsets me. I know me and my family will definitely make the best of it and since my son is 10 months old, these light shows will be wonderful for us to visit while staying safe.