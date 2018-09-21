Amazon is Selling a $60 Voice Controlled Microwave

Alexa is going to take over the world ...

Legit have you seen the show 'Person of Interest'? ... I'll stop there!

Anywho ... what's next you ask?! An Alexa voice-controlled microwave. Yep, you can buy it on Amazon and will only cost you $60.

The microwave is doesn't fully run off of the world's greatest assistant, Alexa, but they do recommend you pair it with her. From there you can program 'Quick-Cook presets' and more.

The microwave goes on sale November 14th, so be sure to add this on you list to Santa. I'm sure this will be a hot item this Christmas.

