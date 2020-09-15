Asbury Park Zombie Is Walk Going Virtual This Halloween

Should we mentally prepare and just say that Halloween will be terrible this year? Terrible in the sense that you can't dress up, go to crowded bars, and just enjoy some drinks. We can't even go to haunted houses and hayrides.

Speaking of haunted events, Asbury Park Zombie Walk is playing it safe this year by avoiding any sort of human contact. According to NJ.com, Asbury Park Zombie Walk is going virtual this year due to all of the health concerns because of the coronavirus. Asbury Park Zombie Walk organizers told NJ.com, "We have made the decision to not have a physical Zombie Walk in Asbury Park for 2020.”

One of the reasons why the organizers decided to cancel the in-person Asbury Park Zombie Walk is because they do not want to put the makeup artist, volunteers, or local business employees' lives in danger. This decision was made because of the second spike of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Now the question is, how does the Zombie Walk go virtual when usually it would happen on the Asbury Boardwalk? There are no exact details on how the zombies will rise for the virtual Zombie Walk but the organizers stated that they are "thinking up ways for everyone to participate this year from your own homes and neighborhoods." According to the Facebook post made by Asbury Park Zombie Walk, everyone should be on the lookout because details will be coming over the next week.

It was also mentioned in the Facebook comments that Asbury Park Zombie Walk is working on making the Zombie Walk a charitable event once again.